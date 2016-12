By Nigel Gambanga

Zimall, one of the few online retailing startups that have been operating consistently in Zimbabwe just sent out a message to its stakeholders announcing that it would be shutting down its online retail business. According to its announcement and a notice on the site, Zimall will no longer be taking any more orders via the website. […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

Local e-commerce startup Zimall closes its online store

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed