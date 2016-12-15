By Nigel Gambanga

Mobile data utilisation in Zimbabwe increased by 16.1% between July and September 2016 registering 2,157 billion megabytes (MB) from the 1,857 billion MB recorded for the second quarter of 2016. This is according to data shared in the latest sector report from the telecoms regulator POTRAZ. This increase maintains the upward trajectory on mobile broadband consumption which was represented […]

Local mobile data use up by 16.1% as Zimbabweans embrace the power of the internet

