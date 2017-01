By Nigel Gambanga

The cost of mobile data in Zimbabwe might have been recently reversed after a huge outcry from the public, but that doesn’t change the fact that the cost of staying connected is still prohibitive for a lot of people. Which is why social media bundles are such a hit. These packages provided by all three […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

Looking for the best WhatsApp & Facebook deal? – here’s a comparison of Econet, NetOne & Telecel bundles

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed