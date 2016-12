By Batsirai Chikadaya

On Thursday, the UNDP flighted a tender in the Herald calling on bids for the Procurement of Biometric Voter Registration Kits. The tender by the UNDP is in collaboration with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission under the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission Capacity Building Project (ZIM-ECO). The tender can be found on the UNDP website for any interested bidders. This is […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

Looks like we’ll be having a Bio-metric voters roll in 2017

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed