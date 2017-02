By Tinashe Nyahasha

We have partnered Dee-Kaw-Zee, Innovative Technologies and Zimpost to show our appreciation to the love of our life. Yes, you got it right- you, our readers are collectively the love of our life. How then do we show our love to such a diverse group of individuals? Easy- we will help you be romantic this Valentine’s. We are calling this the ‘Love is Orange Challenge.’

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

Love is Orange this Valentine’s

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed