Lovemore Matombo thrown out of office

COMMUNICATION and Allied Services Workers Union of Zimbabwe (CASWUZ) members this week forcibly chucked out of office the union’s president, Lovemore Matombo, who was refusing to relinquish his post after reaching the retirement age.

Matombo, along with CASWUZ’s general-secretary, Cephas Chizura, including other members of their executive, were bundled out of their offices in Harare on Tuesday.

Before their ejection from office, the union’s membership had staged a peaceful demonstration to express their disgust over Matombo’s continued presence at CASWUZ’s Harare offices.

Matombo was supposed to have retired three years ago upon attaining the retirement age of 65.

He is now aged 68.

He had tried to plead with the union to extend his term pending resolution of his dispute with the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) over his loss of the umbrella trade union’s presidency to George Nkiwane in 2011.

While the membership had acceded to his plea, he subsequently lost his case against Nkiwane in the High Court in May last year.

Upon losing his case, Matombo still refused to relinquish the CASWUZ presidency, leading to a protracted wrangle.