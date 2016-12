By Nigel Gambanga

Between October 2015 and October 2016, the number of LTE base stations across Zimbabwe increased by 343% as Econet and NetOne, the country’s largest and second-largest mobile network operators expanded their mobile broadband coverage.

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

LTE coverage in Zimbabwe triples in 12 months as Econet & NetOne invest in broadband coverage

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed