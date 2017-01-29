Lundi Tyamara’s former manager speaks out on the struggles he faced

LUNDI Tyamara’s former manager Tshepo Nzimande says that the gospel star’s strength helped him overcome the numerous challenges he faced in life.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE outside his manager and cousin, Anele Hlazo’s home in Naturena, Tshepo said that he will forever remember Lundi’s strength.

“We had a lot of challenges during our time, when I was working with him. You will find he’s got challenges with media, he’s got challenges with drugs, he’s got challenges with alcohol, but he was a very strong character and taught me that if you come out, you will get help,” he said.

Lundi Tyamara died during the early hours of Friday morning after a long battle with stomach TB and liver complications. Family members have informed TshisaLIVE that memorial and funeral arrangements were still being discussed. –TimesLIVE