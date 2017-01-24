Madonna defends blow up White House ‘metaphor’ at Trump march

MADONNA has defended her angry anti-Trump speech at Saturday’s Women’s March on Washington, saying she was speaking in metaphors.

The 58-year-old singer spoke at the rally, protesting against President Trump’s election, saying: “I’m angry. Yes, I’m outraged”.

“Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House,” she added.

The fiery speech was criticised on social media and even led some television networks to abruptly stop their live feeds due to the singer’s expletive remarks.

Actress Scarlett Johansson was one of the many celebrities at the Washington march

After the rally, Madonna shared a photo on Instagram, writing to “clarify some very important things”.

“I am not a violent person, I do not promote violence and it’s important people hear and understand my speech in its entirety rather than one phrase taken wildly out of context” the singer wrote.

“I spoke in metaphor and I shared two ways of looking at things – one was to be hopeful, and one was to feel anger and outrage, which I have personally felt,” she added.

“My speech began with: I want to start a revolution of love,” Madonna explained.

“The only way to change things for the better is to do it with love.”

Kellyanne Conway, a senior White House aide, described Madonna’s speech as “destructive” and mentioned reports that the Secret Service were “aware” of the comments and would open an investigation.

Actor Jake Gyllenhaal smiles with his sister Maggie at the Women’s march against Trump

On Youtube, where her speech was posted live, several users called the singer “evil”, while others demanded she be investigated.

Turnout for the Women’s March on Washington was unprecedented, with organisers saying more than 5 million people attended the rally.

Actors Scarlett Johansson, Jake Gyllenhaal, America Ferrera and Amy Schumer were among the protesters.