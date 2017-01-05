Make it a night to remember with the latest Mercedes

MERCEDES-Benz will be launching a new exclusive “Night Edition” S-Class coupé in April and the order books will open on January 9.

The standard S-Class Coupé is already the company’s hard-top flagship model, so the new variant had better raise the bar in terms of features as well as exclusivity. However, from the outside at least the car won’t standout.

That’s because it’s finished in a very special matte-effect selenite grey magno paint that has light bending pigments mixed into it. However, with this matte background in place, the special edition gloss black wheels stand out. As does the equally glossy radiator grille, mirror housings and side sill inserts.

Other external touches that ensure it differs from a standard S-Class Coupé include the front and rear aerodynamic aprons that are usually the preserve of the decidedly sporty AMG-specification models. The idea is that this car is a stealth sports car.

Inside, the cockpit is much closer to that found in an AMG Mercedes, too. The upholstery options are all from the AMG brochure — nappa leather or AMG nappa leather for the seats and steering wheel, while the dashboard and door panels are finished in high-gloss black poplar wood.

As for combinations of colors and tones, the choice is intentionally slim — seats can be wrapped in contrasting black and crystal grey, or black and saddle brown or black and Bengal red (to ensure they match the exterior).

Owners will however get a choice of powerplants. The car can be specified with a 3-liter V6 with permanent all-wheel drive (367hp, 0-100km/h in 5.6 seconds). Or they can go for a 4.6-liter V8 with 455hp and the choice of either rear-wheel drive or permanent all-wheel drive. But in either set-up, the acceleration is the same 0-100km/h in 4.6 seconds.

Order books for the car open on January 9, the day after it makes its global debut at the Detroit Motor show, which is also when the company will confirm pricing and the full list of standard and optional equipment.

European deliveries will begin in April while US clients will have to wait until August. www.timeslive.co.za