Mamelodi Sundowns star Khama Billiat the target of mega-money offer from Saudi Arabia

KICKOFF.COM has learnt that an unnamed Saudi Arabian team are ready to pounce on Khama Billiat after tabling a lucrative offer for the Zimbabwe international.

Billiat joined Mamelodi Sundowns from Ajax Cape Town in 2013, signing a three-year deal with the option of a further 24 months which, when exercised, was set to trigger a 10% percent salary increase and a buyout clause of R28 000 000, in the event of interest from overseas.

It has since emerged that Billiat is considering a move away from Chloorkop, despite coach Pitso Mosimane’s intentions of retaining the playmaker, and an official offer from Saudi Arabia is expected to be forwarded to the Brazilians soon.

The winger is currently without an agent after his manager Edzai Kasinayo passed away recently and several agents are now trying to cash in on the player’s proposed move away from Sundowns, according to a source close to the player.

“Khama’s issue is sensitive at the moment with the buyout clause at Sundowns. The challenge now is also, lots of agents are claiming to represent Khama, including an official at Sundowns,” the source tells KickOff.com.

“There is more controversy set to follow soon,” the source adds. – KickOff.com.