Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola awaits apology from Yaya Toure’s agent Dimitri Seluk

MANCHESTER City manager Pep Guardiola is still waiting for an apology from the agent of out-of-favour midfielder Yaya Toure.

Toure has played only one game this season, a Champions League play-off. He was left out of the squad for the competition’s group stage, prompting agent Dimitri Seluk to say the player had been “humiliated” by the omission.

When asked whether Toure would play in their English EFL Cup tie against Manchester United, Guardiola said: “You know the situation.”

The Spaniard said that Seluk “must apologise” if Toure is to play in the first team again.

“What do I need to apologise for?” the agent said in September. “He should speak to Yaya, who is doing his job.”

With no apology, a stand-off remains between the manager and player.

“I would like to take Yaya [with the team], believe me, I would like, but you know the situation,” Guardiola said before their game at Old Trafford.

City won their first 10 games with Guardiola in charge, but have not won in their past five heading into the fourth round of the EFL Cup. –Kickoff.com