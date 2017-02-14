Manchester United can win three trophies this season: Ibrahimovic

MANCHESTER United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic says the Red Devils can still win three trophies this season while most of their rivals will end up with nothing.

United remain in sixth position in the Premier League, with the title far out of reach, after beating Watford 2-0 in the Premier League on Saturday – still 12 points behind league leaders Chelsea with only 13 games left this season.

However, United will play Southampton in the EFL Cup final later this month, are still in the Europa League – they take on French club St Etienne on Thursday – and will travel to Championship side Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup fifth round.

Ibrahimovic told reporters after United’s victory over the Hornets: “We just need to keep going. We want to go through the Europa League and we have a good game at home against St Etienne.

“From five trophies this season, we have won one [the Community Shield] and we are still in four.

“I think from the four teams in front, only one will become champions.

“The rest will not get a trophy, but we have one and we can get our second one [the EFL Cup], and we are still in the Europa League and FA Cup, so if we don’t become champions in the Premier League, at least we can try and win two or three trophies.” Kickoff.com