Manchester United lose third on the trot as they succumb to Watford

WATFORD compounded Manchester United’s woes on Sunday afternoon with a 3-1 win over the Red Devils at Vicarage Road in the Premier League.

Watford just edged a thrilling first half that saw plenty of chances at both ends. Etienne Capoue got the goal to give the hosts an unexpected, but thoroughly deserved, lead in the 34th minute.

United were much better after the break and began to control proceedings with Marcus Rashford bringing them level in the 62nd minute.

Even though the visitors seemed more likely to add to the scoresheet, it was Watford who would retake the lead courtesy of an 84th minute Zuniga header.

Troy Deeney was then awarded a penalty deep into injury time after being tripped by Marouane Fellaini and he had no trouble converting the spot kick to secure a 3-1 win.

The Hornets produced the first big chance of the game in the 10th minute after Sebastien Prodl nodded the ball down to a completely unmarked Deeney on the back post, but he was just off target.

Odion Ighalo missed a glorious opportunity to put them ahead three minutes later when a dreadful mix-up between David de Gea and Chris Smalling gave the Nigerian a chance at an open goal from 18 yards out, but he was somehow unable to hit the target.

Next Deeney had a header fantastically saved by De Gea as the visitors continued to struggle to organise their defence.

They slowly found their feet however, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic went close in the 21 minute, but could only hit the side netting.

Paul Pogba then saw his blistering long-range shot cannon off the cross bar as the action continued.

In the 34th minute, Miguel Britos pinched the ball off Anthony Martial on the edge of the box and played it out wide to Daryl Janmaat, who squared the ball for Capoue and the French midfielder took it first time to beat De Gea and give Watford the lead.

Ibrahimovic then took advantage of a Valon Behrami mistake to get in behind the home side’s defence but Prodl managed to get across brilliantly to block the strikers shot, before another error a few minutes later nearly saw him in again but this time it was Gomes who got across to prevent any danger.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho obviously had some harsh words for his players at half time as they burst out of the blocks after the break with Ibrahimovic slashing a sublime volley inches wide.

They would be rewarded for their pressure in the 62nd minute as Rashford played a neat one-two with Ibrahimovic before the Swede attempted a cross. It took a deflection off Behrami and landed back at the feet of Rashford, who made no mistake from close range.

United continued to attack and almost took the lead when Fellaini hit an inch-perfect cross for Ibrahimovic, but his header was denied by a world-class diving save from Gomes.

In their quest for a winning goal, the Red Devils were caught a bit too high up the pitch in the 83rd minute as Nordin Amrabat unleashed Roberto Pereyra down the wing. The Argentine then squared the ball for Zuniga, who timed his run to perfection before sliding the ball past De Gea.

Things went from bad to worse for United in the third minute of stoppage time as Fellaini was blown up for tripping Deeney in the box. The striker dusted himself off and blasted the resulting penalty home to secure a thrilling 3-1 win for Watford. Kickoff.com

Follow us on Twitter on @FingazLive and on Facebook – The Financial Gazette