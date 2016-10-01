Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford reveals Cristiano Ronaldo respect

MANCHESTER United striker Marcus Rashford has aspirations of becoming as dangerous as Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Rashford burst onto the scene last season amid the Red Devils’ struggles in front of goal. He grabbed his opportunity with both hands, scoring five goals in 11 starts to earn a call-up to the England squad for the European Championships.

The 18-year-old has continued to impress this season, scoring four times despite the increased competition for game-time from marquee signing Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Rashford was coming through the youth ranks when Ronaldo was tearing up the Premier League for United, and the teenager admits he looks up to the Portugal captain.

He told Soccer AM: “In recent years Ronaldo is the example, wherever you put him in the attacking three he’s going to make an impact and the opposition are going to fear him.

“Being a constant threat, that’s what I need to develop.

“(Wayne) Rooney and Ronaldo were unreal. In 2007/08 it was an unreal partnership, they have been huge players I have looked up to and watched how they perform to try to put into my own performance.”

The Red Devils are currently on a three-match winning streak and Rashford believes hard work will be the key to their success this season.

“If we work hard as a team then the quality starts to come out,” he added. “We have some really good talented individuals.” kickoff.com