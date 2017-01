By Nigel Gambanga

As expected the Minister of ICT, Supa Mandiwanzira has responded to the strongly worded statement issued by Econet Wireless Zimbabwe regarding its position on the adjustment of mobile data tariffs.

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

Mandiwanzira responds to Econet, advises operator to stick to business & take responsibility for milking subscribers

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed