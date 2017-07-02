Manny Pacquiao Retirement: Examining Pac-Man’s legacy after Horn loss

Manny Pacquiao (59-7-2) suffered a stunning defeat Sunday at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia, when the unheralded Jeff Horn secured a win via unanimous decision, 117-111, 115-113, 115-113, to claim the WBO welterweight title.

While a victory wouldn’t have done much to bolster Pacquiao’s legacy, it could have helped extend his career by another year or two.

Now it’s looking like the 38-year-old may have to contemplate retirement—a possibility that trainer Freddie Roach hinted at before the bout.

“Jeff could derail us really badly. Manny is in a must win situation, he wants a rematch with [Floyd] Mayweather,” Roach said, per the Australian Associated Press (via the Guardian). “And with Mayweather you have to look good against an opponent, you have to be impressive.

“If Manny wins and struggles we might have to think about calling it a day. We are getting close to the end I know. If he struggles in this fight it could be over.”

But even if Pacquiao does call it quits, the loss to Horn won’t be more than a footnote on a resume that includes wins over Juan Manuel Marquez, Oscar De La Hoya, Ricky Hatton, Miguel Cotto, Antonio Margarito, Shane Mosley and Timothy Bradley Jr.

In other words, one loss—especially when Pacquiao was past his prime—won’t define a career that saw him become the sport’s first eight-division champion and establish a dominant run through the welterweight class.

So while disappointment may define the short term, Pacquiao’s long-term bona fides can’t be questioned when his career is examined on the whole a few years down the line. – bleacherreport.com