Manufacturing sector woes continue

ZIMBABWE’S manufacturing companies continue to haemorrhage due to a worsening economic crisis, with a number of firms that reported for the half-year to June 30, 2016 experiencing losses amidst a gloomy outlook.

Results from Dairibord, the country’s largest dairy products manufacturer, construction outfit, Masimba Holdings, Sugar producer, starafricacorporation, bricks producer, Willdale and other listed firms showed a deterioration in the manufacturing sector.

The industry is increasingly being suffocated by diminishing demand, pricing pressures triggered by depressed demand, exorbitant finance costs and a liquidity crisis that has ruined many enterprises in the country.

Even the cost containment measures deployed across industries, such as retrenchments that left 949 people jobless in the first quarter, failed to provide the solutions that industrialists have been battling to find.

The giant beverages producer, Dairibord, slipped to a US$1,9 million loss for the review period, piling pressure on management to revisit ongoing measures to increase revenues.

The company had increased its product range and improved plant efficiencies, spurring the group to a US$317 000 profit during the half year to June 30, 2015.

But during the six months under review, revenue slumped by 12 percent to US$42,5 million after the group moved to meet struggling consumers half way by slashing prices.

“The decline was a result of consumer price adjustments made to address affordability and competitiveness against a static volume performance,” said chairman, Leonard Tsumba.

“The average consumer price realised, per litre of product sold, was 11 percent below prior year,” he said as financial results for the period indicated that sales volumes were flat.

Dairibord invested US$2,4 million in peanut butter processing equipment, cartonised UHT filling equipment and Pfuko capacity expansion.

The peanut butter processing line was commissioned in May and performance of the product has since improved, Tsumba said.

Starafrica, which reported its full year financial results, widened losses to US$10,2 million, according to chairman, Joe Mtizwa, after the group posted a US$7,2 million loss in prior year.

In a commentary, Mutizwa talked about how high financing costs and a poor performance by associates had undermined operations but said the group was on its path out of the woods, with a profit target driven by streamlined operations and rationalised overheads.

These measures are hoped to inspire a turn to profit for a group that has struggled over the past four years, crippled by debt, ageing equipment and declining disposable incomes in Zimbabwe.

The group’s external auditors, Ernst & Young qualified the financial results citing “material uncertainty, which may cast significant doubt on the company’s ability to continue as a going concern”.

Mutizwa said the loss had been caused by finance costs of US$5,5 million. These costs were reported at US$3,9 million in prior year.

There were poor performances at Country Choice Foods and Blue Star Logistics, once the driving forces behind the business.

Starafrica incurred employee costs associated with disposal of non-core operations and retrenchments at the Gold Star Sugars Harare plant (GSSH)

The good news is that revenues are rising at starafrica, with Mutizwa saying it more than doubled to US$18,7 million, from US$9,3 million in the prior year, spurred by higher sugar sales volumes.

Starafrica, which is operating under a scheme of arrangement, sold Blue Star Logistics Company in February this year and used proceeds to settle a PTA Bank loan.

The company is also still in the hunt for a buyer for its 33,3 percent stake in Tongaat Hullet Botswana.

Mutizwa said throughput has improved significantly at the GSSH plant to 350 tonnes per day and is set to increase to 600 tonnes per day upon full commissioning.

The plant produced 22 615 tonnes of refined sugar compared to 4 616 tonnes produced during the prior year.

The company says production was influenced by low market demand as imports continue to find way into the country.

A total 22 597 tonnes of sugar was sold in the year compared to 5 357 tonnes in the prior year.

Agro industrial group, Zimplow, narrowed its operating loss by 18 percent to US$1,3 million in the six months to June, despite subdued volumes across all business units.

The company said it would continue to manage costs after staff rationalisation had driven net operating costs down by 37 percent.

“We continue to counter the depressed trading environment with a focus on internal re-organisation coupled with cost control, cash management and the reduction of borrowings,” said company secretary, Maxwell Chinorwadza, in a statement accompanying results.

The group’s revenue slumped by 30 percent to US$8,2 million as a result of declining volumes. It said exports accounted for US$142 000 during the review period, compared to US$526 000 during the comparative period.

Finance costs were also down by 40 percent to US$275 000 as the group reduced long-term borrowings to US$43 000 from US$468 000.

Zimplow incurred an after tax loss of US$2 million in the half year period compared to US$1,8 million.

Mealie Brand, the group’s flagship operation which manufactures ploughs and plough spares, recorded a 37 percent decline in revenue as export volumes dropped.

Mealie Brand has off take agreements in Angola and Zambia.

Volumes for earth moving equipment at Barzem were down 50 percent while sales of generators were 28 percent down.

The group raised US$1,5 million through the disposal of non-core properties during the period.

Brick maker, Willdale Limited, saw turnover for the full-year to March 31, 2016 at 20 percent below prior year at US$3,6 million due to an 18 percent decline in volumes and lower prices.