George Manyaya appointed NetOne’s Public Relations and Special Projects Executive.

THE country’s second largest mobile-telecommunication company by subscribers, NetOne has appointed George Manyaya as its Public Relations and Special Projects Executive.

In a statement, NetOne’s acting chief executive officer Brian Mutandiro said Manyaya’s appointment was with effect from January 3.

“Manyaya had emerged as the successful candidate in the interviews and has been roped in to “complement our team which is blended with youth and experience and is undoubtedly making a difference through aggressively implementing our vision,” he said

“We believe he has the potential and will assist to efficiently take our product to the market, enhance brand visibility and awareness. We have become the network of choice as manifested by the magnificent migration to NetOne lines in 2016 which has resultantly led to a significant growth in our market share. This upward trend will be sustained exponentially in 2017 judging from what the team has in store for our current and prospective subscribers. We will continue to identify and recruit skills that add value and subscribe to our vision,” Mutandiro said.

Manyaya is currently studying towards a Doctorate in Business Administration Degree with the Binary University (Malasyia) in collaboration with the Chinhoyi University of Technology. He is a holder of a Master of Commerce in Strategic Management and

Corporate Governance Degree from the Midlands State University and holds another Masters Degree in International Relations from the University of Zimbabwe. His first degree is a Bachelor of Commerce Honours in Business Management from the Midlands State University and he trained as a Journalist and completed a Diploma in Mass Communication and Journalism Studies. He holds various Certificates among them a Certificate in Diplomacy and Protocol. He is a member of the Zimbabwe Institute of Public Relations (ZIPR) and the Project Management Institute of Zimbabwe (PMZ).

He has an impeccable Public relations record and has vast experience in Mining, Aviation, Banking and the United Nations System. Over the years he has been exposed to various National Projects. He joins the Corporate from Mbada Diamonds where he headed the Public Relations Department and introduced an effective communication strategy and an extensive Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme which saw the company being awarded and recognised with several CSR accolades from various organisations.

He has been a member of the Zimbabwe Delegation to the Kimberly Process Certification Scheme (KPCS) and in 2013 he was appointed a Tourism Brand Ambassador for the UNWTO 20th General Assembly which was successfully co-hosted by Zimbabwe and Zambia and he was part of the organising team. In 2014 he was appointed a Non-Executive Director and served in the Board of the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) a company he had worked for during the early years of his career.