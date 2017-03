By Guest Author

Farzam Ehsami – Rand Merchant Bank Blockchain Initiative Early this month, a group of people huddled at the Focus Rooms conference centre in Sunninghill, Sandton. The purpose was to discuss the future of money, and the technologies that are currently disrupting the financial services status quo. It was a coterie of experts, hobbyists, entrepreneurs, nerds, […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

Mapping the future – Blockchain Africa 2017

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed