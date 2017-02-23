Margarine imports worry Olivine

By Alois Vinga

FAST-moving consumer goods manufacturer, Olivine Industries, has been affected by the continued import of margarine by local retailers, despite an import ban put in place by government last year.

Olivine’s board chairman, Peter Madara, said while they appreciated government’s efforts to boost local industry production, their operations were being hampered by the continuous availability of imported margarine by local retailers.

“We thank the government for coming up with Statutory Instrument 64 (SI 64), which has assisted in having local cooking oil products dominating shelf space in the retail chains, and soaps to a certain extent. However, a lot of imported margarines are still visible on the retail shop shelves despite the fact that we can now fully satisfy local demand for margarine through our phase one margarine processing technology production facility,” he said.

Margarine is among basic commodities affected by an import ban made through SI 64.

Minister of Industry and Commerce, Mike Bimha, said there was need to understand the implications of the legal regulation.

“SI 64 of 2016 is not a ban but rather an attempt to regulate the importation of certain products that we believe can be manufactured locally in sufficient quantities to satisfy local demand. The measure was also intended to give local producers the opportunity to re-tool and re-equip in order to become more efficient and competitive,” he said.

He said government was committed to the resuscitation of the local industry as evidenced by the time and effort taken in engaging the government of South African explaining the rationale behind SI 64.

Bimha hinted that the importation of regulated products was being fuelled by people using fake import licenses.

“My Ministry has apprehended people using fake import licenses and such cases are now with the police. We are going to take stern measures on those circumventing the system in one way or the other,” he added.

Last year, retailers vowed to rally behind SI 64 but current developments contradict their claims.

Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers (CZR) president, Denford Chimutashu, said his organisation was working with all well-meaning organisations towards accelerating industry revival and achieving the long-term national goal of industrialisation.

“It is however, discouraging that we have some industrialists who have developed a tendency of airing their concerns through the media without engaging the retailers,” he said.

He added that the retail sector had been giving unparalleled support both to government and industry since the launch of SI 64 and explained that the jump in capacity utilisation from 34 percent to the current 47 percent is a clear testimony of the increased amount of local goods coming to the retail sector.

“Meanwhile, CZR is encouraged to report that it is on a nationwide drive to register retailers in the country and create a national retail database. This will improve accountability of members in terms of transparent trading in our quest to eliminate malpractices like smuggling, overcharging and sell of unlicensed expired goods,” explained Chimutashu.

According to documents obtained from Olivine Industries, the margarine processing technology project is being implemented in three phases over a three year period, which commenced in 2016 and will run up to 2018.

The first phase was completed in June 2016 which saw the local production of Buttercup margarine resuming.

The product is now being supplied to both the wholesale and retail markets which are now adequately supplied. By the end of last year, supplies to some export customers had been revived. Phases two and three of the project will be implemented in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

The implementation of the soap plant project commenced in 2016, after completion of phase one of the margarine processing technology project and is currently underway with the commissioning expected in the third quarter of 2017, while the old plant is currently still operational.

“In line with its tradition of ‘Quality and Value Guaranteed’, and as a long standing reputable fast moving consumer goods business, Olivine is now consistently producing and supplying the market with different pack sizes of buttercup margarine and different colour variants of Jade bath soap while laundry soaps will be introduced later in the year, as well as Olivine cooking oil,” said Madara.

He said that as the new plants come on stream, and capacity utilisation rises due to improved availability of raw materials from both local and foreign suppliers, this should improve the business viability even further.

Madara added that the total investment for the three phases of the margarine processing technology and the soap plant projects, when completed by 2018, will be US$15 million.