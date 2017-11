By Leonard Sengere

By now you know about Martha O’Donovan of Magamba TV was arrested. Martha, an American citizen, who has been resident in Zimbabwe for at least since February of this year, working as Projects manager at Magamba Network Trust was arrested and her charge sheet which popped up on Twitter revealed the charges to be: Subverting […]

Martha O'Donovan to spend two more days in jail, bail hearing set for Wednesday

