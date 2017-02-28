Mashonaland Holdings revenue down 14 percent on rental reviews

MASHONALAND Holdings Limited’s revenue for the four months to January 31, 2017 declined 14 percent to US$1,6 million compared to same period last year on increased voids and downward reviews on rentals.

Acting chief executive officer, Letwin Mawire told shareholders at the company’s annual general meeting last week that rent reviews accounted for 70 percent of the total reduction in revenue between January 31, 2016 and January 31, 2017.

Resultantly, operating profit also fell 15 percent to US$646 955 but 31 percent above budget.

“Rent reviews and voids continue to be the major threat to revenue. The average decline in effective rents per square metres due to rent reviews was 15 percent. Most tenants are rationalising their costs in view of declining revenues, thereby reducing space or vacating to cheaper alternatives,” Mawire said.

“In an effort to reduce rental costs for our tenants, we have not only been accommodative of downward review of basic rent within reasonable limits, but have also re-negotiated operating cost charges with building service providers,” he said.

As at January 31, 2017, the portfolio occupancy level deteriorated marginally to 73 percent from 74 percent which was recorded for the year to September 30, 2016. Rental debtors for the four months under review were US$2,1 million compared to US$1,9 million as at year ended September 30, 2016 representing an arrears ratio of 38 percent.

Government debt decreased to US$360 000 and accounted for 17 percent of the debtor’s book.

“The percentage increase in arrears was partly a result of a lower rental base and the seasonal effect of year end company breaks,” said Mawire.

Administrative expenses were US$518 558 which was 26 percent below prior year and 18 percent below budget.

Staff related costs remained a major driver of administrative expenses accounting for 51 percent of the total figure. The property industry, especially commercial, has been negatively affected by increase in voids as companies downsize operations or look for cheaper options outside the central building district due to the challenging economic environment.

Management at Mashonaland Holdings are however say they are hopeful on value preservation through tenant retention strategies together with property maintenance.

“In spite of the generally depressed economic environment, we believe in the medium to long term potential of the property market and we will continue to adjust our portfolio and projects pipeline to ensure we are rightly positioned to take advantage of any opportunities that may arise,” said Mawire. – FinX