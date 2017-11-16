Mat South enters goat market

Mandla Tshuma

BULAWAYO — A Bulawayo-based non-governmental organisation, Khula Sizwe Trust, is working with over 1 000 households in the drought-prone Matabeleland South province on a massive goat breeding promotion, a business likely to generate thousands of dollars for smallholder communal farmers.

Matabeleland South, the country’s driest province, not suitable for growing crops favours livestock such as cattle, goats and sheep.

However, of late cattle have succumbed to drought while goats and sheep have remained drought tolerant.

The trust has targeted to reach a total of 1 893 households in Matobo and Mangwe Districts.

Khula Sizwe Trust director, Charles Moyo said: “We have targeted households that own livestock and these may therefore represent the high end of the communities. Our objective is to show, using the high end examples, what the possibilities are. If these households focus on good production, it translates to consistent income to meet daily household needs.”

Moyo added that as part of the organisation’s community development initiative, it chose to focus on small livestock development and promotion.

“Our focus is on small livestock particularly looking at goat, sheep and chicken. If you look at small livestock you are likely to reach a bigger component of the rural community. There is scope to actually making a living out of small livestock. We encourage good production practices when it comes to small livestock and then link the sector with the market,” Moyo indicated.

For example, communities with 20 female breeding goats can sell at least one male kid or offspring per month in the first three years (US$30 per month), two per month in year four (US$60 per month) and three per month in year five (US$90 per month).

“The same household could have 90 breeding females by year five. They do not have to keep all these animals, unless they can manage feed, water, medication, etc, and they sell whatever they do not keep for production,” explained Moyo.

The organisation was targeting trading at least 200 goats monthly, translating into 2 400 yearly between communities and the market at the same time linking producers and markets.

“Additionally, we are working on producing 15 to 60 males per month (male crossbreeds) for exchange or purchasing by producers from year two,” said Moyo.

Khula Sizwe Trust has been working with villagers in Mangwe and Matobo districts of Matabeleland South Since 2001 in small livestock development especially goats after seeing communities enduring consecutive years of crop failure.

And partnering with the Department of the Veterinary Services, Department of Livestock Production and Agricultural Research and technical Services Extension, Khula Sizwe Trust brought some innovations into the goat farming sector which saw the introduction of proper housing for the small livestock.

Farmers have also been trained on dipping, dosing and vaccinating to preserve animal health.

However, marketing goat meat in Bulawayo has presented challenges because the market was more comfortable with beef with some abattoirs complaining of the long distances they have to drive in order to buy few goats on sale in rural areas.

“I will give an example; one of the communities that we are working with is about 180km to 200km from here at the border of Matobo and Gwanda and the market will tell you, ‘you want me to go about 200km?’

“The other thing that the market will talk about is the quality of the animal that comes from there. Normally you will find that the producers will not sell their best animal. There were also complaints that the rural producer in particular will not focus on consistency of supply,” Moyo indicated.

Khula Sizwe Trust has also faced another challenge with the smallholder farmers in that they want to sell their goats as and when they have a problem; yet the market did not work that way.

“We have taken that and gone back to the producer and said can you try to produce with this in mind. We are saying is it possible to address the market concerns,” Moyo emphasised.

