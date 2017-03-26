MBA programmes under scrutiny

HR Perspective

IN 2011 we undertook a survey of employed Zimbabweans. 47,78 percent of the participating 858 employees were managers. 47,90 percent of the participating managers held a post graduate degree as their highest qualification, 26,70 percent of the managers had an undergraduate degree and only 21,00 percent had a diploma. Very soon if you do not have a post graduate degree you will find it very difficult to get into a managerial position. The most popular of these post graduate degrees is the Master of Business Administration (MBA) but people need to be very careful because not any MBA programme will be accepted by local companies.

We recently asked 62 executives what their opinions are as regards the MBA accrediting institutions and the quality of graduates from these universities. Zimbabwe has over 13 universities. Of these only 7 offer MBA degrees, these are: University of Zimbabwe, National University of Science and Technology, Midlands State University, Zimbabwe Open University, Great Zimbabwe University, Africa University and Women University in Africa. Please note this is a Master In Business Administration not Master In Business Leadership (MBL).

Managers are not going to simply accept an MBA degree at face value; if anything, they are very choosey as to where a subordinate and prospective employee gets their MBA. For instance 45,90 percent of the participating executives said they preferred local MBA’s over others (South African, European, American, Asian and Australian) — only 16,39 percent of the respondents were indifferent. What this tells us is that if you have a South African MBA degree for example, when assessing suitability of qualifications, there is one in every two chances that a person with a local MBA will be preferred of you. Similar preferences apply to local MBA programs. Our survey showed that most participating executives prefer University of Zimbabwe MBA graduates. 45 percent of the respondents prefer University of Zimbabwe MBA graduates over others. This is followed by National University of Science and Technology graduates (32 percent), then Midlands State University (13 percent) and Africa Univer-sity (10 percent). Our list of options had all universities but only these four universities were selected by participating executives.

Prospective MBA applicants and company personnel responsible for training and recruitment need to be aware that it is not just a matter of completing an MBA. There are issues of university credibility, scope of the programme, relevance of the modules, skills and competencies to be acquired — among others — that are very important and need to be considered before enrolling for an MBA programme. With a typical MBA programme costing US$2 400 per academic year and added to this the productive time spent by employees studying or attending lessons — it is important to begin to ask: is the MBA really worth it or perhaps, is it all sufficient?

Our findings suggest that the University of Zimbabwe MBA graduates are currently the most preferred in industry. The determining factor in preference is performance. To be deemed successful, after going through the MBA programme, a positive change in the performance of the employee must be seen. 78 percent of the survey respondents said that based on their experience, the performance of employees who went through the University of Zimbabwe MBA programme was either very acceptable or completely acceptable.

Our research shows, beyond the modules and the structure of the overall programme, recruiting managers and executives still have concerns with the degree to which MBA programmes are in harmony with the expectations and needs of industry. Most (29,79 percent) of the executives that responded to our survey said that MBA programmes must be more practical than they are academic. Similarly, 13,83 percent of the participating executive asserted that MBA programme modules must be taught by industrialist (that is people with hands on experience in industry).

A competitive and relevant MBA programme is one that is designed to help graduates identify and solve local operational problems. Arguably, there is no value in graduates spending two years studying foreign business processes and operational risks which all too often do not harmonise with a third world economy such as ours. Similarly, employees and employers alike will get no value in doing a local MBA whose modules are generic (that is not customised to meet local management expectations and key operational issues).

The goal of the MBA programme is to prepare learners for business and management. MBA programmes, like any other learning programmes, exist to create an environment where learners will be able to gain knowledge about business and learn how to manage a business or become a part of a management team. In general, MBA programmes have changed with the changing environment and are now offering more modules that are designed to prepare learners to manage business. An example here is the inclusion of information technology (IT) in to the curricular.

A university whose number one goal is to simply increase MBA enrolment numbers and will therefore take any applicant is on an unsustainable that will soon backfire. As universities release more and more MBA graduates focus will begin to move away from the qualification in itself to the accrediting university and the performance of the graduate. The primary criteria as to which university will be preferred will be the performance of the graduates. We believe that to maintain credibility, universities must begin to focus more on the caliber of applicants that they are admitting into their programs.

The primary objective of an MBA programme is to help the students enhance their managerial competency. The key word here is “managerial.” Not everyone that is being admitted into an MBA school is managerial material and this is discrediting the accrediting universities. No matter how good the MBA programme is and even if MBA facilitators teach their students very well, if the initial selection criteria of the programme did not select students on their leadership potential both the student and the tutors are wasting their time.

BA tutors, students and company managers alike must understand that in reality an MBA programme can only supply knowledge, skills, relationships, and many other opportunities but it cannot provide leadership talent, passion, and purpose which many of our company needs today. Companies are looking for talented managers, managers who are passionate about what they do and are fired up and ready to inspire their teams to accomplish feats for themselves and their employers. Truly MBA material must prove beyond a doubt that they are already adding value to their work teams and the communities that they live in. The key question that should be therefore asked at recruitment into an MBA programme is: “please demonstrate what value you are already adding to the organisation that you are working for and your community?”

The role of managers is to add value. We have heard debates about the minimum years of experience a person should have before being enrolled into an MBA programme or what the minimum age of enrolment should be? While we believe that maturity (through age) and exposure (through experience) are important, we believe that more important is the value added by the person because this is what managers are supposed to do.

