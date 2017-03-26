MBA programmes under scrutiny

17
Opinions
June 13, 2013
A+ A-
Email Print
By

HR Perspective
IN 2011 we undertook a survey of employed Zimbabweans. 47,78 percent of the participating 858 employees were managers. 47,90 percent of the participating managers held a post graduate degree as their highest qualification, 26,70 percent of the managers had an undergraduate degree and only 21,00 percent had a diploma. Very soon if you do not have a post graduate degree you will find it very difficult to get into a managerial position. The most popular of these post graduate degrees is the Master of Business Administration (MBA) but people need to be very careful because not any MBA programme will be accepted by local companies.
We recently asked 62 executives what their opinions are as regards the MBA accrediting institutions and the quality of graduates from these universities. Zimbabwe has over 13 universities. Of these only 7 offer MBA degrees, these are: University of Zimbabwe, National University of Science and Technology, Midlands State University, Zimbabwe Open University, Great Zimbabwe University, Africa University and Women University in Africa. Please note this is a Master In Business Administration not Master In Business Leadership (MBL).
Managers are not going to simply accept an MBA degree at face value; if anything, they are very choosey as to where a subordinate and prospective employee gets their MBA. For instance 45,90 percent of the participating executives said they preferred local MBA’s over others (South African, European, American, Asian and Australian) — only 16,39 percent of the respondents were indifferent. What this tells us is that if you have a South African MBA degree for example, when assessing suitability of qualifications, there is one in every two chances that a person with a local MBA will be preferred of you. Similar preferences apply to local MBA programs. Our survey showed that most participating executives prefer University of Zimbabwe MBA graduates. 45 percent of the respondents prefer University of Zimbabwe MBA graduates over others. This is followed by National University of Science and Technology graduates (32 percent), then Midlands State University (13 percent) and Africa Univer-sity (10 percent). Our list of options had all universities but only these four universities were selected by participating executives.
Prospective MBA applicants and company personnel responsible for training and recruitment need to be aware that it is not just a matter of completing an MBA. There are issues of university credibility, scope of the programme, relevance of the modules, skills and competencies to be acquired — among others — that are very important and need to be considered before enrolling for an MBA programme. With a typical MBA programme costing US$2 400 per academic year and added to this the productive time spent by employees studying or attending lessons — it is important to begin to ask: is the MBA really worth it or perhaps, is it all sufficient?
Our findings suggest that the University of Zimbabwe MBA graduates are currently the most preferred in industry. The determining factor in preference is performance. To be deemed successful, after going through the MBA programme, a positive change in the performance of the employee must be seen. 78 percent of the survey respondents said that based on their experience, the performance of employees who went through the University of Zimbabwe MBA programme was either very acceptable or completely acceptable.
Our research shows, beyond the modules and the structure of the overall programme, recruiting managers and executives still have concerns with the degree to which MBA programmes are in harmony with the expectations and needs of industry. Most (29,79 percent) of the executives that responded to our survey said that MBA programmes must be more practical than they are academic. Similarly, 13,83 percent of the participating executive asserted that MBA programme modules must be taught by industrialist (that is people with hands on experience in industry).
A competitive and relevant MBA programme is one that is designed to help graduates identify and solve local operational problems. Arguably, there is no value in graduates spending two years studying foreign business processes and operational risks which all too often do not harmonise with a third world economy such as ours. Similarly, employees and employers alike will get no value in doing a local MBA whose modules are generic (that is not customised to meet local management expectations and key operational issues).
The goal of the MBA programme is to prepare learners for business and management. MBA programmes, like any other learning programmes, exist to create an environment where learners will be able to gain knowledge about business and learn how to manage a business or become a part of a management team. In general, MBA programmes have changed with the changing environment and are now offering more modules that are designed to prepare learners to manage business. An example here is the inclusion of information technology (IT) in to the curricular.
A university whose number one goal is to simply increase MBA enrolment numbers and will therefore take any applicant is on an unsustainable that will soon backfire. As universities release more and more MBA graduates focus will begin to move away from the qualification in itself to the accrediting university and the performance of the graduate. The primary criteria as to which university will be preferred will be the performance of the graduates. We believe that to maintain credibility, universities must begin to focus more on the caliber of applicants that they are admitting into their programs.
The primary objective of an MBA programme is to help the students enhance their managerial competency. The key word here is “managerial.” Not everyone that is being admitted into an MBA school is managerial material and this is discrediting the accrediting universities. No matter how good the MBA programme is and even if MBA facilitators teach their students very well, if the initial selection criteria of the programme did not select students on their leadership potential both the student and the tutors are wasting their time.
BA tutors, students and company managers alike must understand that in reality an MBA programme can only supply knowledge, skills, relationships, and many other opportunities but it cannot provide leadership talent, passion, and purpose which many of our company needs today. Companies are looking for talented managers, managers who are passionate about what they do and are fired up and ready to inspire their teams to accomplish feats for themselves and their employers. Truly MBA material must prove beyond a doubt that they are already adding value to their work teams and the communities that they live in. The key question that should be therefore asked at recruitment into an MBA programme is: “please demonstrate what value you are already adding to the organisation that you are working for and your community?”
The role of managers is to add value. We have heard debates about the minimum years of experience a person should have before being enrolled into an MBA programme or what the minimum age of enrolment should be? While we believe that maturity (through age) and exposure (through experience) are important, we believe that more important is the value added by the person because this is what managers are supposed to do.
-Article written by Collin Bhiza, a consultant at Industrial Psychology Consultants (Pvt) Ltd a management and human resources consulting firm. Phone 481946-48/481950/2900-276/290 0966 or cell number 077 3033 748 or email: collin@ipcconsultants.com or visit our website at www.ipcconsultants.com

 

Tagged with
Newer Post
Older Post
  • George

    Clearly your research is flawed by a giving an impression that local MBAs are better than international qualifications (without saying all international MBAs are better). Maybe the reason your research participants prefer local MBA is that they are products of local universities and obvious will look at the alumni of their universities. Reputable international universities are through in their recruitments and to get into some of the schools you have to be bringing in something to the classroom, ie experience, cultural diversity etc so that there is fusion of ideas. You will have people from diverse backgrounds. In a typical local MBA class you have people from almost similar background, failed banks, struggling companies etc. The results are there to see with the way our local companies are being run.

  • Tambaoga Shirichena

    This research is biased towards residential universities. A mature student will be responsible to his employer and family through avoiding long periods of absence from work in order to attend residential studies. Furthermore, what validates a good MBA graduate is not the beautiful certificate but the skills and knowledge acquired from an MBA curriculum of study. For example, Midlands State University students consume Zimbabwe Open University modules which are written by a team of more than three academics. The examinations at MSU are set and marked by the single Lecturer who only comes in the lecture room and provides brief areas of study.
    The argument for recruiting local MBA graduates is premised on the argument that “Local is good” but the reason for employing locals is that they are cheap raw materials which are not expensive to the employer. furthermore, these graduates are risky averse and more often than not, they do not challenge authority. As a result, the poor performance of local business is a result of employing high partisan and politically oriented MBA graduates. It is expensive to recruit from abroad and it is also difficult to fire at short notice foreign graduates.
    The quality of local MBA graduates has been affected by the massive brain drain into the diaspora. Only those lecturers who are left manning local universities are average material content with staying put with underpaying employers. The University of Zimbabwe used to have a monopoly of producing MBA after getting its Charter from the University of London in 1970 until 1991 when the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) came into force. The robust engineering degrees from NUST are better off than the academic engineering degrees from the University of Zimbabwe. The line of strength is the exposure of trainees to industry. It is this weakness of the University of Zimbabwe which condemns its rating as a top university on the MBA programme.

  • Mafira_Kureva

    The Nigerians have a saying loosley translated as: A man who never leaves the village, thinks his village the biggest!!!!!

    • Dangerous Bharanzi

      Thats the Syndrome we have in Zimbabwe boss we think we better than everybody which even makes us less willing to learn from others.

  • Lovemore N

    How in all earnest triple accredited MBAs be said to be inferior to local MBAs whose integrity has been compromised by people such as Mbigi who was said to have been openly selling the degrees to the highest bidder or that Chinhoyi University guy who sought a $500 bribe? Its unheard of in Europe to hear of a lecturer demanding a bribe in order to pass a student’s assignment.

  • Chitsokachemhene

    Fake research, you can’t compare an MBA graduate from UZ and Cape Town university. I do agree with @ Mafira Kureva. South Africa has the best Managers as compared to Zim. Their industry is witness this
    .

  • George

    The research itself shows the quality of what is coming out of the local universities.

  • Lloyd

    Surely let us be honest to ourselves,how can a 26yr old hold an MBA,where could he have done his Business Administration to be a master of it within such a short period of time.Zimbabweans let us agree,education is not about getting better academic results but knowing how to apply what we would have learnt for the common good.We need to set some entry qualifications for this programme not just considering post -graduate degree or whatever, like what the writer suggested e.g business achievements,experience,etc.Otherwise very soon this programme will have no relevance to our situations,that is why our industry is going down,wrong people are at the right places.

    • bepa Revanhu

      Oh what a survey indeed as indicated by a previous speaker, the survey itself shows the quality of the graduands from local universities.

      I work with students from across the spectrum of Zimbabwe Universities and I must admit I am embarrassed by the quality of RESEARCH produced by UZ and NUST MBAs. What is compounding the situation especially at NUST (Graduate Business School ) is, its failure to produce a definitive Research guideline for its scholars: surely how can an institution of its stature fail to produce a research guideline for its under and post graduate students? In the end one hears the researcher/ student plying to the whims of the Supervisor, who in most cases would not even be knowing how to conduct research. In the end one sympathizes with the girl child who is abused by a Supervisor who has no standard against which a well grounded research project can be rated.

      Some, if not most research projects for MBAs do not even have a problem statement but you see somebody actually passing with such a shoddy piece of scholarship…

      • WeDembare

        bepa Revanhu!!!!! Thanks so much. I observed the same. I will be finishing my MEM Project Management in November 2015 @ University of Dar es Salaam. As a NUST graduate, I was just looking back on how we did and present our researches @ NUST!!! compared to what the regulations and guidelines require here @ UDSM…. These seems to be a serious issue indeed. NUST must find something to do about research guidelines and regulations…it’s embarrassing.

        • Stephen Mashingaidze

          I like the discourse but very emotionally driven in terms of content do we have an independent agency or institutions to rate University degrees and where is the QAA to do this ? Why would the ZIMCHE or the ministry not initiate this. I am an MBA graduate of a foreign University but all the arguements from both a local and international perspective have some merit. Please redo your research or ask independent people to do sobefore misleading the society and the decision makers.There is no inferior qualification even if its local or foreign, its the outcome of the training and competence building that matters.

  • tMWANAWEVHU

    you guys just want to monopolize education.let pple learn.

  • Eddy

    This is a lie, and borders on delusion! I agree with most comments here. If the graduates from local MBA schools such as UZ, NUST etc are better than international graduates, then why is it that companies in Zim are struggling and blaming politicians for everything. I have degrees from Zim, now work in South Africa, and have taken up MBA here, and must admit that the curriculum here is more practical and relevant than the theoretical grinding i got in Zim. The result is that SA corporates are fiercely competitive and world class. They also rate management peformance top priority as opposed to boot-licking and partisan management practice wide-spread in Zim. I know this coz I worked 12 years in Zim across all levels. However, the positive thing about Zim’s university education is that the under-graduates are hard workers and adept to quick learning. This can be attributed more to academic hunger in Zimbabweans than any university training.

  • Mangena S

    Guys lets be honesty, I think this research was just based to our local universities. You can not compared UZ, NUST or MSU with a triple crowned accredited universities in South Africa like Stellenbosch University, University of Cape Town, Wits and University of Pretoria. These is in a class of their own. Just check Finacial Times top 100 universities in Africa you can see that Stellenbosch University and University of Cape Town as well as University of Ghana are leading. What good answers do you get in interviewing people from local universities?

  • Bryton Sanka Vitolwe

    i do not think the writer is a genuinely qualified industrial psychologist,his article really had my jaws dropping to the floor with amazement.Which company in its rightful senses would choose a local MBA graduate ahead of a University of Cape Town or Stellenbosch University graduate?Well,i respect Zimbabwe education being a Zimbabwean myself but i totally disagree with this article…..its embarrassingly biased and poorly researched.

  • http://www.iharare.co.zw Mose Jakande

    paragraphs wld be nice

  • TAURAI SHOKO

    In a beauty pageant, the winner comes from that small % of the population that attended. But out there in the world there could be millions of people who could have beaten our ‘winner’ hands down. The researchers know they are not telling the truth when they say our local MBAs are better than those from neighbouring SA. If true, why are ours not triple accredited too? 2. Zim MBAs and most of our education needs to move from the basic/mundane ACADEMIC offerings we seem addicted to feed our students year in year out, for the the past 30 years. An MBA needs to be something deeper, higher & more practical than the daily porridge we dish out of our universities.

Connect With Us

Sponsored Links

Fingaz Polls

Which network provides the best service?