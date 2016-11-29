McLaren boss wants to keep Fernando Alonso beyond 2017

THE new boss of McLaren’s Formula 1 team, Jost Capito, is determined to retain Fernando Alonso beyond 2017.

Two-time world champion Alonso is under contract until the end of next season.

However, the Spaniard, 35, has said he wants to see how the new 2017 cars behave before deciding on his future.

“If the car and the engine are good, and he enjoys the new rules, there is no reason why he shouldn’t stay,” said Capito, who became McLaren Racing CEO in September.

“Fernando is a great asset for the team and we should do everything to keep him.”

F1 is introducing rules that will make the cars up to five seconds a lap faster, while Pirelli has been tasked with providing tyres on which drivers can push to the limit throughout races, which has not been possible since the Italian company introduced fragile rubber six years ago.

Capito, speaking exclusively to BBC Sport in his first interview since joining McLaren, said his friendship with two-time Spanish world rally champion Carlos Sainz, who drove for the German in his previous role as head of Volkswagen Motorsport, had helped him form a bond with Alonso.

He said: “Carlos has a good relationship with Fernando and I have a good relationship with Carlos – that helped quite a lot to create very quickly a very good and close relationship with Fernando.”

The 54-year-old also said:

The departure of Ron Dennis, who recruited him, had not affected his desire to work at McLaren.

He expects to make changes to the structure of the team.

He believes McLaren have all the right people to return to winning form.

He expects a “big step” forward in performance from McLaren in 2017.

On Dennis’ departure

Dennis announced his decision to hire Capito in January, but the German had to wait until his responsibilities at VW had been discharged before joining McLaren on 1 September.

Dennis has now been put on ‘gardening leave’ pending the end of his contract as chairman and chief executive, and no longer runs the company.

Capito said: “Ron employed everyone here because he was the guy in charge – but I came to join McLaren and that’s it.”