Mel Gibson to have ninth child with partner, 26

MEL Gibson is to have his ninth child with his girlfriend of two years Rosalind Ross, his representative has told People magazine.

The 60-year-old US-born and Australia-reared star is understood to be expecting the new arrival early next year.

A friend of the couple told People: “Mel and Rose are so excited about the baby.

“Mel loves being a dad and he and Rose can’t wait to be parents together. The last two years have been some of his happiest years he’s ever had.”

It will be the first child for the Braveheart star and 26-year-old Ross, a former equestrian vaulter (dancer and gymnast on horseback) who turned scriptwriter.

He had seven children during his 26-year marriage to ex-wife Robyn Moore and has a six-year-old daughter from his relationship with ex-girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva, 46.

Gibson and Ross, from California, have been seen in public several times in the last year, including at Cannes film festival and after the Golden Globes.

The pair first met when Ross applied for a job at his production company, Icon, according to Radar Online. news.sky.com

