Mercedes-Benz GLS 350d 4-MATIC…You don’t have to be sleek to be slick

FIRST impressions of the GLS series Merc are fashioned by the sheer size of the machine. It’s tall and it’s long at 5.13m. It’s also square, all of which tells you it must be something of a bus to drive but that overlooks the fact this is truly the S-Class of SUVs if that’s the correct designation. To be frank, the “Sport” connection is tenuous in this application.

That should mean smooth, easy driving characteristics and a host of driver aids and so it proved to be, but more of that later.

The test unit was very nicely painted in a pure white which I thought gave it a fresh, cool appearance and helped disguise the rather slab-like flanks. The pale hue also helped mask the rather excessive presence of chrome or polished trim but I did think the shiny inlays in the external door handles looked classy as did the matt silver running boards complete with rubber protective bits.

Add in LED lamps, smart alloy wheels housing immense 295/40R21 tyres, (awfully low profile for a vehicle of this ilk, don’t you think?) darkened rear glass and stylised, rectangular exhaust tips there’s no doubting the GLS exudes a visual presence beyond its already imposing physical dimensions.

Happily, a rear camera and front/rear sensors are part of the package so manoeuvring this leviathan is easier than might be envisaged, something that’s assisted by excellent visibility resulting from copious glazing.

In truth, the GLS is more about what happens inside rather than what you think of the outside and here the design gnomes in Stuttgart have done a fine job, especially with the seating mechanism.

While I feel M-B over uses satin chrome finishes on some of the switchgear such that an unwanted glitz element becomes evident, the general ambience of the GLS is sumptuous.

Unlike Mercs of yore, the upper dash is finished in stitched (pseudo) leather panelling rather than a plastic moulding which imparts a more inviting, homelier look. All the upper surfaces, and even the roof lining, are finished in black so the use (in this specific car) of impractical off-white perforated leather really provided a visual lift.

The quality look and feel extends to the plush black carpeting but the real party piece inside this cavernous cabin can be found in the seats themselves.

This makes sense given the GLS is home to seven pews. The nicely-shaped front jobs can be configured to suit any torso at the push of a button with memory facility for up to three occupants but there’s more to German ingenuity than this. When the middle row of seats is moved around (at the touch of a button) to make space for goods or for access, the front seats automatically slide forward to avoid contact with the middle seat backrest as it’s folded.

And to gain access to the dual rearmost seats which also fold neatly into the plushly-carpeted luggage space floor, there’s no need to do anything more taxing than press a button on the relevant side panel to get the centre seats to make way.

Versatile and plush, this seating arrangement is truly exceptional. Add in loads of oddments space and excellent visibility, even allowing for the rather Mafia-like tinted glass, and you’ve got yourself a super-spacious cruiser of the highest order.

The downside comes in an urban environment when the sheer size of the GLS can be rather daunting, but a rear camera and front/rear proximity sensors help ease the pain as does the configurable power steering which can feel a bit detached in comfort setting but which makes wheel-twirling a cinch.

The air con works a treat but the controls are a little fiddly, the main instrument cluster is a model of clarity and provides an endless array of information but for me at least, the free-standing central infotainment screen looks like an afterthought.

There’s nothing wrong with its functionality though or with the incredible array of information that can be raised via a centrally-positioned rotary controller.

Alongside this controller sits a cluster of buttons which collectively control the 4WD system, including low range functionality, not to mention various driving modes covering comfort, sport and individual styles.

All these controllers can be accommodated in the central console area as M-B in its debatable wisdom now persists with a column-mounted gear selection wand and with an electronic handbrake that’s not my favourite but which is much better than the American-inspired foot parking brake Stuttgart once employed to appease US residents.

The aforementioned wand is actually simple to operate but it’s just one of too many column-mounted levers that naturally include an indicator stalk and also a cruise control wand. When you switch from one car to another, it’s all too easy to get confused with which side of the column the indicator stalk sits and in the case of the Merc, it’s possible to stick the gearshift lever into neutral, a potentially dangerous happening.

Happily the GLS includes paddle-shifters for the mostly smooth-shifting 9-speed auto box, so complete driver control is more easily accessible than the lazy shift wand might suggest. For the uninitiated, an up movement of this wand finds reverse, park/neutral sit in the middle and drive is one down.

Under the bonnet of the 350d sits a 3.0 diesel which should make those with a logical mind wonder where the meaningless designation came from. How I wish M-B had never shifted away from their ever-so-logical use of engine capacity to mirror the model designation.

Whatever, the wrong numbers take nothing away from the smooth and effortless power delivery of this almost creamy, diesel-burning six. Although the motor is pulling along a great big chunk of nicely-fashioned metal, the Merc gathers its skirts with alacrity and with a rather pleasant but never intrusive hum. For those with a bent for figures, the V6 produces up to 190kW and a stump-pulling 620Nm of torque.

On the cruise, when wind and road roar are also nicely isolated, the motor simply isn’t heard and thanks to the generous torque output, a load seems to have less of a negative effect on its grunt than is the case with petrol motors. For the record, fuel consumption worked out at 12.3l/100km over a week’s varied use.

It would be churlish to expect this Merc to offer a responsive driving feel. It just isn’t that sort of car as it’s designed to waft people along in silence and comfort which means that there’s something of an artificial, isolated feel to what’s going on under the huge wheels. .

Sure, this can be varied according to driving mode, but the underlying feel is cushioned and pillowy and marked by some body roll when corners are tackled with a modicum of enthusiasm. Note that occupants ride on a cushion of air which includes variable ride height. This can be especially useful in an off-road environment.

As already mentioned, the steering too lacks real feel but is reasonably direct and will be liked by most drivers who don’t dream of burning around a GP track.

The massive brakes are thankfully beyond reproach and include every safety aid known to man. Further, there’s even a traffic proximity warning system in the instrument cluster which displays a red triangle when the distance to the car in front is closed down too much. And of course, there’s no shortage of air bags.

I have to admit to really enjoying my week with the big, bold and luxurious GLS which may be a reflection of my advancing years given that I profess to a preference for more sporting, compact steeds. It’s hard though not to enjoy being cosseted along with a host of passengers in an environment which reflects some incredible attention to detail, especially insofar as seating configuration is concerned. Truly an old-school Merc titivated with a compelling array of thoroughly modern engineering details.

(Zimoco are the Mercedes-Benz importers for Zimbabwe)