Mercedes team members unhurt after minibus robbed at gunpoint

MERCEDES have confirmed their team bus was robbed at gunpoint on Friday when they left the circuit following practice for the Brazilian Grand Prix.

A team spokesman said valuables were stolen but confirmed “everybody is safe and uninjured”.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton has tweeted his shock about the incident and said “F1 and the teams need to do more, there’s no excuse!”

Staff from the FIA, the sport’s governing body, are believed to have escaped a similar incident on Friday night, while there are reports that employees from other teams had similar scares.

They are the latest ordeals faced by F1 personnel in Sao Paulo in recent years.

In 2010, former McLaren driver Jenson Button escaped unharmed when gunmen approached an armoured car he was travelling in on the way back from the circuit. The driver managed to speed away from the incident through traffic.

That same year robbers accosted team members from Sauber and stole valuables. – skynews.com