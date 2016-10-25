Metallon ups gold production

IMPROVED performance at How Mine, Mazowe and Redwing mines resulted in Metallon Gold increasing production by 18 percent to 26 622 ounces for the third quarter of this year, up from 22 565 during the same period last year.

In a statement accompanying the financial statement, the group said production forecast for 2016 is expected to be approximately 102 000 ounces. The company, however, said there have been delays in the construction of a new processing plant at Mazowe Mine and ramp up at Redwing Mine.

Production for the year-to-date is 69 680 ounces.

Metallon owns and operates four gold mining operations and has a world class gold resource of

over 8,3 Moz How Mine near Bulawayo, is the flagship operation and produces over 55 percent of output. Shamva and Mazowe Mines, both located near Harare, each produce approximately 20 percent and Redwing Mine, near Mutare, reopened in November 2015 and is currently ramping up production.

“Metallon delivered an impressive performance in Q3 2016 with gold production increasing 18 percent and costs of operating (C1) falling by four percent compared to the previous quarter. These exceptional results are due to improved production across our mines and the result of increased investment in our operations over the last year. This achievement demonstrates the future potential of our assets in Zimbabwe,” the company’s chief executive officer, Ken Mekani said.

Gold production in 2015 was 97 000 ounces and the budget for 2016 is 102 000 ounces.

“Metallon is now commissioning the new processing plant at Mazowe in the last quarter of this year and will be focused on improving production at Shamva and Redwing Mines. Future expansion plans are now underway across the group, which will deliver increased growth in 2017 and beyond,” he said.

In the period under review, the group C1 costs were US$737 per ounce and all-in-sustaining costs were US$960 per ounce for the third quarter 2016. C1 are cash costs expenses not related to revenues or profits.