Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch back on the market

MICHEAL Jackson’s famous Neverland Ranch has returned to the market at a discount price, after failing to find a buyer.

The 2,700-acre (4,218 square mile) property was put on sale for $100m two years ago, but the price has been slashed by a third to $67m (£54m).

Now called Sycamore Valley Ranch, the California property was home to the King of Pop but no longer carries some of its most famous features.



A ranch house, adjacent to the stables, has three bedrooms and two bathrooms

Jackson bought the property in 1988 and added an amusement park and zoo.

The approximately 12,598 square foot French-Normandy style main house is still there, including two master baths, two walk-in cedar-lined closets, a private outdoor garden and four additional bedrooms.



Jackson with former wife Lisa Marie Presley, walking with children at his Neverland Ranch

According to real estate website Joyce Rey, the house is “surrounded by manicured lawns, gardens, and magnificent trees, as well as a gorgeous lake with waterfall and swans, boat stops and beach”.

There’s also a 14ft-deep pool, a tennis court, a cellar, a wet bar, a five-bay garage, a movie theatre, a dance studio, barns, corrals, a fire station, five staff houses, a ranch house and a Disney-themed train station with private bedrooms.



The ranch is surrounded by manicured lawns and a lake with a beach

“This is a rare and truly remarkable estate of 50 maintained acres surrounded by some four square miles of natural beauty running to the distant mountain ridges,” the website reads.

The pop star stopped staying at the property after police searched it to investigate allegations of child abuse.



There’s also a 50-seat cinema

The ranch was acquired after Jackson faced financial troubles in 2008 and put on sale after he died in 2009.

“The initial pricing afforded Colony Capital time to better determine the future of the ranch and today we look forward to this magnificent property being enjoyed by a new curator,” the real estate firm said.

“This quintessential California estate is now ready for the next chapter in its journey.” news.sky.com