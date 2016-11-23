Mighty Warriors robbed at AWCON in loss to Egypt

ZIMBABWE’S Mighty Warriors lost to Egypt in very controversial fashion in their second AWCON Group A match.

Zimbabwe were denied a genuine equaliser with the assistant and main referee ruling out the goal for offside when Felistas Muzongondi had put the ball into the back of the net from an onside position.

The decision shocked the Mighty Warriors who watched in disbelief as the referee awarded a goal kick.

Zimbabwe dominated the early stages of the game and created the early chances.However the Mighty Warriors proved a bit wasteful in front of goal.

Rutendo Makore had a great chance to score with a free header but could only put her effort wide.Egypt gradually got themselves back in the game and had chances of their own but failed to take them.

The second half started with the Mighty Warriors pressing more but the goal proving to be elusive. With the game more stretched as the half progressed action swung from end to end .

With under ten minutes to go an attack by Egypt saw the ball bundled into net to hand them the lead.

The Mighty Warriors to their credit responded quickly and thought they had equalised minutes later only to be denied through bad officiating.

The loss leaves Mighty Warriors on the brink of elimination and will need to beat Cameroon and hope the match between Egypt and South Africa ends in a draw.