Mighty Warriors SMS promo goes live

MOBILE Network Operators, Telecel and Econet have activated an SMS based short-code which allows their subscribers to send a premium rated SMS at a charge of 50 cents each in support of the Mighty Warriors.

The initiative, operating under the name ‘Quest for Cameroon’, will use an SMS dedicated platform to raise funds for the Mighty Warriors, Zimbabwe’s Senior Women’s football team.

The SMS fundraising campaign will use the short code 45678. Customers will be asked to text ‘GirlPower’ to this code in order to be able to donate 50 cents to the mighty warriors and also automatically qualify to stand a chance to win a brand new Datsun Go or international air tickets.

Commenting on the fundraising initiative, Mighty Warriors fundraising committee Chairperson, Lillian Mbayiwa said, “We are conscious of the urgent need for all of us to come together and support the Mighty Warriors who have been representing us all and flying our national colours high on the football stage.

It is only by coming together as a nation that we will we ensure that our sports men and women perform well. I appeal to all of us to support the ‘Quest for Cameroon’ SMS promotion”.

All funds collected by the mighty warriors fundraising committee will be managed by PricewaterhouseCoopers, PwC, to ensure that they are used for Mighty Warriors related needs only.

The SMS campaign will run between now and the end of December 2016. Subscribers may enter as many times as they wish.