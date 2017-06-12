Milk output declines in five months to May

MILK production in the first five months to May marginally declined to 25,7 million litres from 26,5 million litres in the prior year, latest official figures show.

Milk intake by processors was down to 22,9 million litres from 23,5 million litres while retailed milk dropped 7.7 percent to 2,8 million litres, according to data from Dairy Services Department in the Ministry of Agriculture.

Government expects to increase milk production to between 97 million and 100 million litres per annum by 2019, leveraging on increased national herd and sectoral protectionist measures. – The Source