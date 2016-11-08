Ministers human after all

MINISTER of State Security may be one of the most powerful men around but his spiritual matters are far from ideal.

In fact, he appears to be just human after all and may be having more nightmares than most.

According to a video from Malawian prophet Sherpherd Bushiri’s video of a recent service at his Pretoria base, the minister is just as vulnerable as anyone else.

In the 3:08 minutes video Mohadi who is viewed of Matabeleland South political godfather and one of the most senior politicians in the region appears just human despite his towering physical stature.

“No weapon formed against you shall prosper. I am seeing arrows against you. And none of them shall prosper,” says Bushiri and Mohadi retorts: “Thank you.”

“I am seeing somebody holding a spear targeting that man. And this man is visiting all these witch doctors. And you have gone through a lot but God has been protecting you,” Bushiri said.

“Thank you,” responded Mohadi in a blue checkered shirt.

Bushiri continues: “I am seeing you going higher and higher. Nothing bad will happen to you. I am seeing promotion coming your way. I am seeing a crown on your head.”

“I receive.”

“Because I am seeing in the spiritual realm people trying to sit down and I am seeing someone from Chitungwiza. Do you know a place called Chitungwiza?,” he asked.

To which Mohadi responded “Yes.”

He goes on to ask whether the minister knew Borrowdale and said he saw to people from the leafy suburb consulting a with doctor in Chitungiza whereupon they are advised to take soil that he would have stepped on in order to kill him.

In Shona the process is called kunokora tsoka.

“I’m seeing people from Borrowdale. Two people driving to Chitungwiza meeting a witchdoctor and they were told wherever he steps remove the soil and kill this man. And all of a sudden you begin to have these crazy things like moving in your body. And all these attacks and sometimes you feel like sand in your eyes. But listen to me,” he said.

“That’s true man of God.”

“Listen to me, there is a shield of fire from heaven that surrounds you,“ said Bushiri while the congregants ululated, clapped and whistled.

“And people are hating you because of your position… How can this man be a minister of state…of security? How can this man be having this position. But the hand of God is with you. Will protect you. And defend you,” he said.

He goes on to prophecy about the minister’s financial constraints that have caused delay in the completion of one of his projects before prophesying the opening of a financial door that would enable him to finish the project.

He also prophesied that he saw Mohadi wearing a crown which could trigger people to think that he would be promoted from his current post.

“This is my gift to you,” he said handing over a handkerchief. And the minister bowed receiving the hanky.

“Anytime you feel something happening around you, use that handkerchief to pray. Hold it in your hand pray. Miracles will happen to you. Are you working at the moment? Are you working at the moment,” he asks again.

‘

Mohadi responds before the prophet predicts: “When you leave here you gonna meet divine favour that you have never seen. Congratulations,” he said shaking his hand.

Zimbabwean political figures have been frequenting services of different prophets and at Walter Magaya’s Night of Turn Around held last weekend information minister Christopher Mushohwe was one of the congregants. showbiz.co.zw