Ministries defy directive on State firms

GOVERNMENT ministries continue to defy a directive issued by the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) compelling them to submit reports on all State-owned entities which fall under them justifying their continued existence, a Cabinet Minister has said.

The newly-appointed Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Ignatius Chombo, said government was no longer in a position to continue bailing out underperforming State-owned entities and parastatals, which continue hurting economic recovery through perennial dependence on the fiscus.

Zimbabwe has 107 State enterprises and parastatals, but most of them are grappling with widespread graft, mismanagement, lack of good corporate governance and high overheads, which has resulted in loss of millions of dollars. President Robert Mugabe recently expressed disquiet over the manner the government-owned entities were being managed.

Speaking at a recent workshop on parastatals, Chombo said the reports to the OPC should include the strategic importance of the entity, sustainability of the entity and recommendations on whether that entity can be turned around or not, or should be closed. If the entity can be turned around, the relevant ministry should provide information on where funding for such turnaround would come from.

Chombo warned ministries to expedite the process saying: “Response to that directive on State-owned entities has been slow. Relevant heads of ministries, together with the respective management structures of the entities which fall under them are advised to devote more time and attention to fulfilling the terms of that directive.”

The majority of State-owned enterprise and parastatals are technically insolvent and continue draining the fiscus.

Chombo said Treasury was no longer in a position to continue bailing out underperforming entities or those which have outlived their usefulness.

This is not the first time government has planned to restructure and dispose shareholding in some State-owned enterprises and parastatals, but it has failed to implement these measures over the years.

Entities earmarked for restructuring or privatisation included the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ), ZESA Holdings, Air Zimbabwe, Agriculture Development Bank of Zimbabwe, the Grain Marketing Board, POSB, Zimbabwe Grain Bag, NetOne and TelOne.

NRZ, which recently partners with the Diaspora Infrastructure Development Group and South Africa’s Transnet to recapitalise the ailing parastatal in a $400 million deal, requires in excess of US$2 billion to turnaround by replacing its old infrastructure, including railway tracks, telecommunication signals and wagons, which have outlived their lifespan.

Its resuscitation would increase the movement of goods by rail within Zimbabwe and in the region, earning significant revenue in the process and helping in efforts to grow the economy.

newsdesk@fingaz.co.zw