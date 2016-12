By Nigel Gambanga

The Minister of Education Lazarus Dokora The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has been accused of stealing the idea for its eMAP online enrolment system which has been adopted as the primary registration platform for pupils seeking boarding school places for Form 1. In an interview on national radio station Star FM on Tuesday […]

Ministry of Education accused of stealing idea for eMAP online enrolment system

