By Nigel Gambanga

eMAP, the online enrolment system for Form 1 boarding school places which was launched by the Ministry of Education earlier this month successfully allocated places to over 63% of applicants seeking places for the 2017 school year. The figure was reportedly shared by the Minister of Education, Lazarus in a recent address to Parliament. Dokora also […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

Ministry of Education’s eMAP system processes over 60% of applications, scores successes despite technical challenges

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed