Mixed views over Telecel acquisition

December 15, 2016
Mixed views over Telecel acquisition
THE government last month completed the acquisition of Global Telecom Holdings' (GTH) entire shareholding in Telecel International for US$40 million.

GOVERNMENT’S completion of the acquisition of Global Telecom Holdings’ (GTH) entire shareholding in Telecel Zimbabwe for US$40 million has courted mixed reactions from critics.
Under State ownership, some analysts said Telecel was likely going to benefit from leveraged finance secured through relationships government has with countries in Asia and Europe as has been the case with NetOne and TelOne.
However, other observers said the fact that government was now the controlling shareholder in the company meant that Telecel’s subscriber base was now likely to remain stunted.
They based their opinions on government’s record with State-owned enterprises, some of which have been ruined beyond redemption due to State interference in their operations and lack of good corporate governance.
TechZim editor and technology expert, Nigel Gambanga, said Telecel had been deprived of a foreign shareholder who had the experience and financial wherewithal to support the Zimbabwe business.
He argued that the State’s investment in the telecoms industry was not a positive move.
“Views on the industry’s outlook are going to be through fewer lenses and frankly speaking, government has not had a lot of runaway successes in investment. In the case of telecoms, just look at past failures registered at ZARNet and challenges at NetOne as well as the problems faced by TelOne in the past,” he said.
ZARNet is wholly owned by government through the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services. It was established in 1997 as a government internet service provider.
Government, through ZARNnet, has now taken effective control of the country’s smallest mobile operator by subscribers through a 60 percent shareholding.
The remaining 40 percent is owned by Empowerment Corporation, a group of local investors.
“Under State ownership, Telecel will likely benefit from leveraged finance secured through relationships government has with countries like China. This has helped other telecoms players like TelOne and NetOne. Telecel stands to get something from the same positive Zim/Sino headwinds. This could mean better services through faster network improvements. Competitors like NetOne and TelOne will also become potential partners,” said Gambanga.
In the late 1980s and 90s, State-owned enterprises contributed 40 percent of the country’s gross domestic product.
At present, most enterprises are receiving various forms of financial support from government.
In a statement last month, Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services, Supa Mandiwanzira, said: “Government’s intentions remain to secure 100 percent shareholding in Telecel Zimbabwe, in the process sanitising the numerous shareholder related disputes that have dogged business growth and scared away investors”.
Mandiwanzira said the deal allowed ZARNet to take management control of the telecommunication company immediately.
Government already controls another mobile operator NetOne, which is struggling financially and also battling to resolve corporate governance issues which led to the sacking of top executives early this year.

Minister of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Postal and Courier Services, Supa Mandiwanzira

Another worrying trend has been political appointments that have destroyed most parastatals.
“If the Ministry of ICT is going to restructure Telecel, it will not be surprising to see it made up of the ministry’s golf buddies. If they are qualified and competent it is a discussion for another day. Today the biggest cancer is political interference across all parastatals,” an ICT expert who declined to be named said.
Taurai Chinyamakobvu, an ICT expert, said the takeover did not mean much beyond just being a change in who owns what shares.
“It is not very clear what government’s agenda is with this acquisition, so perhaps it is important for the Minister of ICT to clarify it. The current financial status of our government, where it spends much of the country’s budget on recurrent expenditure, is a good sign that Telecel will not have deep-pockets back-up in the event that it needs capital injection,” he said.
The telecommunication industry is a capital-intensive business because there are new innovations in both hardware and software every six or so months.
Government has taken loans to support both TelOne and NetOne in the past, but not much has changed in terms of fortunes for these companies as a result of the loans.
Zarnet has no record as an innovating tech company so it is not clear what impact it will have on Telecel, said critics.
“Another dynamic that causes confusion and muddies the prospects for a post-acquisition Telecel are the media reports that existing minority shareholders led by James Makamba are suing Vimpelcom for selling the shares to the Government of Zimbabwe in violation of pre-emptive rights. Litigation always has the effect of creating uncertainty in a business,” said Chinyamakobvu.
Tech Unzipped editor, Pardon Gatsi, said government’s purchase of Telecel was a big win for the country’s telecommunications sector.
“Our government has seen that the telecoms sector continues to be at the epicentre for growth, innovation, and disruption for virtually any industry. Government should let Telecel operate autonomously to enable it to effectively discharge its duties. Who knows we may see new products and services coming from Telecel,” he said.
Mobile devices and related broadband connectivity continue to be more and more embedded in the fabric of society today and they are key in driving the momentum around some important trends such as video streaming, Internet and mobile payments.
“Telecel should take a more focused approach in determining which digital products and services to offer if they are to capture real opportunities in adjacent businesses and broader digital ecosystems,” said Gatsi.
Technology expert, Shingie Muringi, said he doubted that government’s takeover of Telecel would improve the telecommunications landscape.
“The major question which needs to be asked is, ‘Why (does) government need two mobile telecommunication operators?’. Government already runs a loss-making NetOne and taking over Telecel into its stable raises a lot of questions,” Muringi said.

  • Piankhi

    But this is what this government history is made of. Failure is the clear end game. 2 mobile carriers, a total failure at Telone. All other ICT entities are bleeding for years. They have no innovations and no one capable of bringing any new technology to the country. I know the for a fact. They understand nothing new just float off of dead technology. It will be a failure as proven they will put recycled thieves in positions to continue the same insane looting behavior as the do in all government run entities. Supa is no different as he has no experience in this position. Just to enrich themselves. It is the mantra of Zimbabwe political order. Create nothing, maintain nothing, no innovations and steal others ideals only to fall because lack of implementation. They will use the acquisition to beg for more debt and sink deeper in more debt. Now with the 2 State mobile companies you will see massive bleeding now. Guaranteed.

    • sindoooraaniket

      The headline should have read: Makamba In A Fix!

  • SHIBOBO

    This is a real scam and the government must not hide behind a finger. There are no reasons why the government would have bought into this company when they already have two communications companies, Netone and Telone, which are both under performing due to lack of funding. There seems to be a sinister plot here to offload this company to pre -selected and preferred individuals when the whole issue blows out because something is not right here. One wonders where the Competition and Tariffs’ Commission is when all this is happening. The right thing to do would have been to open up bids, including to international companies, for Telecel, so as to keep competition and benefit the consumer. As things stand now, government owns 3 of the 5 or so telecoms companies. This should never have been allowed. Its only fair that this stinking deal must be reversed!!!!

  • vivian v siziba

    Recipe for disaster,the end objective is to provide further looting by chefs and friends.Government should have no business running companies of this nature.What is happening in Net One at present?Net One should be the largest mobile network service provider but it ended up being the third in rankings.The government should had allowed private players to take over Telecel.

