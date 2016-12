By Batsirai Chikadaya

MMM Zimbabwe made a lot of people rich but eventually made a lot more poor, typical of any pyramid/ponzi scheme that has come into existence. Yes, the whole concept was to use “spare money” and this is probably the gospel your guiders preached throughout your participation but the truth is many participants succumb to the lure […]

MMM Nigeria this is how MMM Zimbabwe crashed, very similar to what is happening to you now

