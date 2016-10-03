By Batsirai Chikadaya

MMM Zimbabwe is still alive but barely breathing. Ever since the RBZ warned citizens against participating in the pyramid scheme and EcoCash distanced itself from any illegal activity conducted on its platform citing MMM Zimbabwe, Sergei Mavrodi’s “global fund mutual aid” system has been in a freefall. Currently, MMM Zimbabwe’s participants have been granted access to 1% […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

MMM Zimbabwe is offering its members 1% of their account balance in account clearing exercise after 80% devaluation

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed