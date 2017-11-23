Mnangagwa to be sworn in tomorrow

FORMER Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa will be sworn in as Zimbabwe’s president tomorrow in the capital, replacing Robert Mugabe who resigned on Tuesday under pressure from the ruling ZANU-PF and the military.

Mnangagwa, 75, who was nominated by ZANU-PF’s central committee on Sunday to take over from Mugabe, already has work cut out for him as he is expected to halt a significant decline in the country’s economic, social and political conditions emanating from years of mismanagement and pervasive corruption.

“Accordingly, Parliament has informed the Chief Secretary to the office of the President and Cabinet of the nomination of Cde Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa as the nominee in order for him to make the necessary administrative arrangements for the taking of oath of President as provided for in section 94 as read with the Third Schedule of the Constitution of Zimbabwe,” speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda said yesterday.

Mnangagwa’s appointment as Zimbabwe’s second executive president marks a dramatic turnaround after he was fired from government and ZANU-PF by Mugabe early this month for allegedly plotting to oust the now resigned leaders. The veteran politician, once close to Mugabe, subsequently fled into exile saying he feared for his life.

Mnangagwa’s dismissal precipitated an unprecedented intrusion into Zimbabwe’s politics by the military, which last week placed Mugabe and his family under house arrest.

The move triggered popular protest and open revolt by ZANU-PF, which removed Mugabe from his position as party leader and ordered him to resign as state president or face impeachment in Parliament.

After a week-long stand-off, the 93 year old Mugabe resigned on Tuesday as Parliament began impeachment proceedings, ending his nearly four decades in power.

Until last week’s dramatic events, Mugabe, Zimbabwe’s sole leader since independence in 1980, had appeared on course for another five-year term ahead of next year’s elections.

Mugabe’s critics accuse him of mismanaging Zimbabwe’s economy, once one of Africa’s most promising, but which now has high levels of unemployment and the unenviable record of having this century’s worst hyperinflation crisis.

