BRITAIN’S four-time Olympic gold medallist Mo Farah has criticised US President Donald Trump for implementing an order that leaves him unsure whether he can return to the United States.

Farah, 33, was born in Somalia but has lived in Oregon for the past six years.

Somali nationals are among those banned from travelling to the US under the executive order issued on Friday.

“It’s deeply troubling that I will have to tell my children daddy might not be able to come home,” said Farah. bbc.com