Mobile sector revenue down 3,7 percent to US$161,5 million  

MOBILE sector revenues declined 3,7 percent to US$161,5 million in the second quarter fuelled by the continued slide in voice traffic a report by Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe. (POTRAZ)

According to a sector performance report for the quarter to June from POTRZ, two of the mobile networks registered declines in the revenues market share while only NetOne registered an increase of 4,7 percent.

As a result, NetOne made up 18,7 percent of the revenue market share at US$29,87 million from 17 percent of Q1’s US$167,7 million. Econet dropped its share to 70,7 percent (or US$114,18 million) from 72 percent while Telecel dropped to 10,8 percent from 11 percent in Q1.

According to the report, NetOne gained market share on mobile subscriptions with the sector registering a marginal increase in active subscribers. The total number of mobile subscriptions in the country increased by 6,2 percent to reach 20,257,180 from 18,992,082 recorded in the previous quarter. The number of active lines in the quarter under review was 13,010,873. This represents a 0,9 percent increase from 12 900 173 recorded in the previous quarter.

The mobile penetration rate also increased from 96,5 percent to 97 percent.

Econet total subscribers grew 7,42 percent to 10,02 million but active subscribers were flat at 6,71 million. Telecel active subscribers dropped 2,3 percent to 1,78 million while NetOne was the only operator to register an increase in active users of 3,5 percent to US4,51 million.

NetOne was the only operator to gain market share. Its market share increased to 34,7 percent from 33,8 percent owing to the increase in active subscribers. Econet`s market share declined by 0,5 percent to reach 51,6 percent from 52,1 percent recorded in the previous quarter. Telecel also experienced a decline in market share by 0,4 percent to reach 13,7 percent from 14,1 percent recorded in the previous quarter as a result of the decline in active subscribers.

National traffic declined by 3,6 percent despite the numerous mobile voice promotions that were in the market in the second quarter of 2016. This is partly attributed to the declining consumer demand as the economy experiences the liquidity crunch. The substitution of mobile voice service with Over-the-Top services also greatly contributed to the overall decline in voice traffic. In terms of mobile voice traffic market share Econet gained to 67,9 percent from 61,9 percent. NetOne lost to 19,4 percent from 24,8 percent so too did Telecel at 12,7 percent from 13,3 percent.

“NetOne`s loss in market share stems from the 60 percent decline in net-on-net traffic to record to 75 213 472 minutes of net-on-net traffic from 188 584 509 recorded in the previous quarter. This can be attributed to the revisions made to the dollar a day promotion from the unlimited net-on-net talk time to dollar a day bundles with effectively less bonus minutes,”

On mobile internet and data traffic, the report says total of 1.8million Gigabytes of mobile data were consumed in the second quarter of 2016. This is a 23 percent increase from 1,5million Gigabytes consumed in the previous quarter. All the mobile operators experienced an increased in internet and data utilisation.

The total number of active mobile money subscriptions increased by 0,7 percent to reach 3 221 059 from 3 199 568 recorded in the previous quarter. An active mobile money subscription is one that has used mobile money services to send or receive money, purchase airtime or to make payments in the last 90 days. Econet remained strong in the market controlling 98,6 percent of mobile money subscriptions followed by Telecel at 1,1 percent and NetOne at 0,3 percent. The value of cash-in transactions in the quarter under review increased by 2,4 percent to record US$460,2 million from US$449,9 million recorded in the previous quarter.

Cash-Out transactions also increased by 9,9 percent to record US$447,7 million from US$407,3 milliom recorded in the previous quarter. However, the value of cross-network transfers declined 16,8 percent.

www.potraz.gov.zw/images/stats/Sector_Perfomance_report_2nd_Quarter_2016.pdf