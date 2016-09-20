Morgan Heritage Zimbabwe Tour just got better

WHETHER it is the home coming effect or the Zimbabwean magic; no one can tell yet, but Jamaicans and in fact Africans from outside the continent just love this little country.

The latest exhibition of affection is coming from none other than the royal family of reggae music Morgan Heritage.

The group that was scheduled to perform in the country on October 14 will now perform six days earlier at the Harare International Conference Centre.

Organisers 2 Kings Entertainment announced Sunday that the Morgans had requested to have more time in the country.

2 Kings boss Dee Nosh said advance tickets for the gig will be available from Monday at Coulorsel shops like Newlands, Westgate, Joina City Mattress Shop and Borrowdale Samsung shop and Sopranos Avondale.

“As Zimbabwe we cannot wait anymore and now that the show is a week earlier we would like to urge lovers of good music to get their tickets as soon as possible to avoid disappointment. The venue cannot be stretched and considering the hype around the gig a lot of people will disappointed,” said Dee Nosh.

“We are hosting Morgan Heritage in Zimbabwe for a good two weeks. We managed to secure the block booking from September 26 until October 9. The block booking is a special request by Morgan Heritage to spend more time beyond just coming to perform. They intend to visit all the exciting places they read about online.” showbiz.co.zw

