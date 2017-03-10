Moto Republik releases statement on hub demolition attempt. Appeals for support #SaveMotoRepublik

March 9, 2017
By L.S.M Kabweza

As you may know, Harare City council attempted to take down the Moto Republik hub creative container structure earlier today. Moto Republik has released a statement to inform the public about what happened. Here’s the full statement: It is true that today, @cohsunshinecity had intention of demolishing Moto Republik, Zimbabwe’s first creative hub. The demolition was halted […]

