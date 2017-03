By William Chui

In the latest update in regards to the #SaveMotoRepublik campaign, the City of Harare and the creative hub have managed to reach a compromise that will allow the structure in question to remain standing, while Moto Republik works on adding “modifications to its structures in order for them to resonate with Counsel bylaws. The hub […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

Moto Republik Saved The Noose…

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed