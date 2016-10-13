Mudhara Vachauya video out tonight

CONTEMPORARY singer who last month trashed his big bucks video for the track Mudhara Vachauya will kick start another attempt at breaking another record tonight by releasing the much awaited video.

Jah Prayzah had initially flown to Monaco, France for the video shoot but later dumped it after it reportedly failed to satisfy his plot.

The musician who is known for his vivid video scripting said the France video; despite being shot at prime locations for any serious video was not good enough; probably being informed by immense success of his Watora Mari.

Watora Mari is a collaboration with Tanzanian Diamond Platinumz and has thrust the singer onto the high table of African music with rotations on Mtv and Trace.

Speaking to Showbiz Thursday Jah Prayzah’s manager Keen Mushapaidze said they were expecting another big boost from the video considering the huge figures garnered by Watora Mari.

“We are releasing the video on You Tube tonight and we are expecting it to be another great video. Although Watora Mari had an African icon to its aid, we are also expecting the new video to tap into that,” he said.

“Our You Tube page now has a bigger following because Diamond Platinumz is a huge artiste and I am sure although he is not on the new video, we can still get good traffic because we too are now out there.”

The new video was shot and produced by the same producers that did Watora Mari in South Africa.

While the project may not necessarily make or break him; it is likely to give him a clearer picture of how much of Africa now has his footprint.

Watora Mari shot to 1 million views in just over four weeks; a fete that has not been achieved by no other Zimbabwean on You Tube and now has a staggering 2.2 million hits.

While 1 million hits is still a milestone in Zimbabwean terms, one of Diamond Platinumz’s videos with Nigerian Mr Flavour titled Nana has an astounding 16 million hits. – Showbiz.co.zw