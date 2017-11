By Tinashe Nyahasha

There is some belief in some places that Techzim doesn’t like Strive Masiyiwa. Nothing could be further from the truth. Masiyiwa and his business has largely contributed to the existence of the current internet ecosystem in Zimbabwe. Without him I don’t know if the ecosystem would be the way it is, most probably not. His […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

Mugabe Is Gone, Is It Time for Strive Masiyiwa to Come Back Home?

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed