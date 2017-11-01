Mugabe sacks prosecutor general

PRESIDENT Robert Mugabe sacked Ray Goba as the country’s top prosecutor on Friday six weeks after appointing him, a government notice said.

Mugabe, 93, gave no reason for the decision. Goba was appointed when Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa was in charge of the justice ministry, which oversees the office of the prosecutor general.

Mnangagwa, seen as a potential successor to Mugabe, was stripped of the ministry of justice in a cabinet reshuffle on Oct. 9. Goba could not be reached for comment. He was appointed on Sept. 13 after interviews by the judicial services commission. – af.reuters.com